Bouygues UK Achieves Net Zero at its Pentre Awel Project Site

Contractor Bouygues UK, which is building zone 1 of Llanelli’s Pentre Awel development known as ‘Canolfan’, has worked with sub-contractors and its supply chain to achieve net zero on the construction project.

This includes a more than 90% reduction on direct emissions of all fuels on the site as well as a 10% reduction in waste production, and energy and water consumption. Since the start of the project more than 450 tonnes of carbon emissions have been saved thanks to the initiative.

By implementing energy, waste and resource-saving initiatives, including adopting sustainably-certified hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a fuel, as well as sourcing recycled and green materials, the project has reached the milestone of being net zero.

Canolfan Pentre Awel is a multi-million-pound development which will bring together life science and business innovation, community healthcare and modern leisure facilities at the 83-acre Delta Lakes site on the Llanelli coastline. It is part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal, which is contributing £40 million, and is the largest regeneration scheme in south west Wales.

Due to the reduction in emissions from the use of HVO at Pentre Awel, Bouygues UK has made the commitment that all of its building sites across the UK will be powered by HVO. Its procured HVO fuel has received ISCC certification due to its traceable and deforestation-free supply chain. Partners include Green4Wales, Watson Fuels, New Era and CSS.

The firm said the Canolfan Pentre Awel project team has “worked tirelessly” during the nearly two years on site to put carbon reduction at the heart of the development. It has targeted 24 specific initiatives to help reduce emissions, waste and energy on the project.

Early into the development, solar-powered site offices and cabins were installed on site and when not powered by the sun those buildings were run by a HVO-powered generator. The site’s CCTV cameras were also powered by solar. Such was the success of the HVO generator, that early into the project the whole site was converted to HVO.

Other initiatives such as working closely with its supply chain to source recycled building materials has also contributed to the project’s wider net zero journey. Such materials include using reinforced bars for the buildings’ foundations that are comprised of 98% recycling content, while the structural steel contained 80% recycled content.

When excavating to lay the foundations, soil from the surface of the site was also taken to a local recycling facility where the material was segregated, treated and reused – reducing the amount of waste going to landfill.

The team has partnered with Gaia, a Carmarthenshire-based company that helps to identify, monitor and reduce power consumption, using AI and a range of sensors. To date, the energy savings from using GAIA are around 47.9%. The project also benefits from a carbon consultant who advises on identifying low carbon solutions throughout the construction phase and monitors carbon, waste, deliveries as well as upskilling of the workforce on climate and environmental topics.

Peter Sharpe, Project Director at Pentre Awel, said:

“We are immensely proud of this achievement. As well as building a state of the art, top quality facility, as a project team we set our minds to reducing as much of our carbon emissions as possible. We set out a plan and I’m so pleased to say that we have achieved it. “This would not have happened had it not been for the determination and support of not only the Bouygues UK staff here at Pentre Awel, but also our amazing sub-contractors and supply chain partners who came with us on this net zero journey.”

Phillipe Bernard, Chair and CEO of Bouygues UK, said:

“I commend the project team's efforts in significantly reducing carbon emissions at the Pentre Awel project. This achievement shows that sustainable construction can be achieved. “We are very proud that due to the success achieved with the use of HVO at Pentre Awel, we are now mandating the use of sustainably-certified HVO at all our sites across the UK.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans added: “The council is deeply committed to tackling climate change, and we acknowledge that we are responsible for reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions and encouraging Carmarthenshire residents to be conscious of their own carbon footprint. It is encouraging to see that this council development is tackling carbon emissions head on and leading by example for future developments to prioritise our environment. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team at Bouygues UK for their commitment as we pass this monumental milestone.”