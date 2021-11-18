Boca Bakery Expands into New Premises Following £350,000 Investment

Boca Bakery the Filipino bread, cake and pastries specialist has expanded into new 6,700 square foot premises at Marsh Road, Rhyl after a £350,000 investment supported by Barclays.

Established in 2012 by former NHS nurse Marigin Opiala the business now employs 7 staff and expects turnover to exceed £400,000 this year, distributing throughout the UK and overseas. With a wide variety of products to choose from such as, Hopia, Pan de Sal, Spanish Bread, Pandecoco, Mamon, Ensaymada, Ube Loaf, Pastels, you will find Boca Bakery products at Oriental Stores throughout the UK and especially at the Bario Festivals.

Marigin Opiala, owner of Boca Bakery said,

“This was originally a hobby but I realised there was potential to monetise my expertise and passion for Filipino pastries. This business owes its existence to my love of baking from the hours I spent in my Mother’s kitchen watching and helping her bake as a young child, something that has never left me. Since then I studied and obtained a Degree in Culinary Arts. I started the business from my home kitchen but have grown to become Boca Bakery, now the leading Filipino Bakery in the UK, satisfying the needs of Filipinos who crave for their native products.”

Alison Monks-Roberts, Barclays Business Manager, said,

“As champions of local business, it is essential that we support local growing businesses such as Boca Bakery. Marigin is a great examples of an entrepreneur using their experience, passion and skills to develop a successful business. By really understanding the sector, we have been able to create a bespoke funding package to support the business throughout its expansion.”

Marigin Opiala continues,