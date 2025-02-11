Bluestone’s January Success ‘Signals Staycation Trend in 2025’

Bluestone National Park Resort has started the year on a high, reporting its best-ever January bookings for customers booking their 2025 holiday.

Since Christmas day, Bluestone bookings have surged by 15% year-on-year, with guests choosing to stay for longer, and the majority coming from further afield.

Demand within Wales has seen a significant rise, with nights booked increasing by 35%. Significant growth compared to 2024 has also come from guests outside Wales, alongside a rise in additional nights booked by visitors from England, with bookings from Bristol and Bath alone growing by 10%.

Ireland is also contributing to the resort’s growth, with bookings up 10% year-on-year, particularly from Wexford, Dublin, and Cork.

William McNamara, CEO of Bluestone, said:

“These strong bookings show that more families than ever are choosing Bluestone and west Wales for their UK holiday, and it’s fantastic to see such strong demand at what is traditionally a quieter time of year. “Pembrokeshire is becoming a real alternative to busier UK holiday hotspots like Devon and Cornwall, offering some of the country’s best beaches, fantastic food and drink, and a wealth of activities for all ages. It’s great to see more visitors travelling from further afield and staying longer to enjoy everything the region has to offer. At the same time, we’re proud that so many of our Welsh guests continue to return year after year, with demand in Wales rising significantly, including a 35% increase in nights booked.”

In 2024, Bluestone’s repeat guest booking rate held strongly at 39%.