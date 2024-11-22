Bluestone Crowned Best Small Company for UK Parks and Lodge Holidays

Pembrokeshire’s Bluestone National Park Resort is celebrating a major win after being named the Best Small Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays at the British Travel Awards 2024.

This award recognises Bluestone's commitment to providing exceptional family holiday experiences at its 500-acre resort in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” said Bethan Rees, Head of Marketing at Bluestone. “It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who create magical and memorable experiences for families all year round. We are incredibly grateful to every single one of our guests who voted for us and who choose to visit us year on year. “When you look at the array of other finalists, the award demonstrates why we’re so proud of winning it. This is due to our continued investment, team, and commitment to environmentally sustainable tourism.”

Earlier this year, Bluestone was again recognised by Which? as one of the UK's top holiday destinations and the best rated in Wales.

The British Travel Awards are the largest consumer-voted awards programme in the UK.

Bluestone, which employs over 800 people and is one of the largest employers in West Wales, said it was committed to investing in its people and local community. It provides extensive training and development through its People Services team and the Bluestone Academy. In addition, it supports a wide range of local projects and initiatives through the Bluestone Foundation.