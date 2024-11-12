Bluestone Becomes the First Company in Wales to Receive ‘Customer Experience Excellence Mark’

Bluestone National Park Resort has become the first business in Wales to receive a customer experience (CX) excellence mark.

The insight6 CX Excellence Mark recognises businesses that consistently go above and beyond to put their customer at the heart of the business.

Claire Lewis, Head of Guest Experience at the Pembrokeshire resort, said:

“Receiving the insight6 CX Excellence Mark is a real honour as the team has worked incredibly hard over the past few years to ensure that we deliver the best for our guests at every level. “We found investing in understanding our guests’ experience on a broader level has provided us with invaluable feedback to enhance our day-to-day operation. Part of the process means having all your team invested, and when your team is happy, this only enhances your customers’ experience, and vice-versa. “Through our journey, we have realised the importance of viewing the business through the eyes of our guests and actively seeking feedback. Even if you are doing things well, you may not appreciate the elements your guests truly value or where you could make things even better.”

Bluestone is one of just 15 businesses across the UK to receive the insight6 CX Excellence Mark this year.

Mel Evans, CX Director at insight6 South Wales, added: