Blake Morgan in Wales Announces Landmark International Women’s Day Event

Blake Morgan, in partnership with the Alacrity Foundation, Lloyds Bank, Pure Cyber, FinTech Wales, and Tramshed Tech, is thrilled to announce its flagship International Women's Day 2024 event. The event, themed ‘She Who…', will take place on Thursday 7th March at the prestigious Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff.

Designed to be the largest celebration in Wales, the event aims to gather over 300 attendees for a day of empowerment, inspiration, and action.

Under the theme ‘She who empowers, she who inspires, she who is kind, she who gets things done', the event will showcase a series of talks, panels, and activities focused on celebrating and advancing the role of women in society, business, and beyond.

The day will commence at 10 am with guests arriving to a warm welcome from Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of FinTech Wales, who will introduce the Antarctic Fire Angels, who will inspire the audience with stories of incredible resilience and achievement.

The Antarctic Fire Angels embarked on a daring expedition across Antarctica in 2023 with a mission to showcase the boundless potential of women. Despite facing personal challenges and unexpected twists, the team's unwavering resolve propelled them forward. Their unparalleled feat of traversing Antarctica, covering a daunting 1230km through the Unio Glacier – Constellation Inlet – South Pole route, is a testament to the power of perseverance and solidarity. Their journey encapsulates the essence of ‘She Who' – ordinary women achieving extraordinary feats.

Following this session, at 10.40 am, Hannah Williams, CEO of the Alacrity Foundation, will host an engaging panel discussion and Q&A session, further exploring the themes of empowerment and leadership.

A highlight of the event will be the charity raffle at 11.30 am, hosted by Eve Piffaretti, Head of Wales at Blake Morgan, with proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now Cymru.

Eve Piffaretti said:

“This event promises to be a beacon of hope and a celebration of the strength and spirit of women. It's an opportunity for us to come together, share our stories, and support each other in making a tangible difference. “Blake Morgan is proud to play a role in recognising the incredible achievements of women and contributing to a future where every woman has the opportunity to thrive.”

The event will conclude with closing remarks from Eve Piffaretti at 11.45 am, followed by a networking session at 12.30 pm, allowing attendees to connect, discuss, and collaborate.

Please visit here for tickets and more information on the ‘She Who…' event.