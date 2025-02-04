Blaenau Gwent Companies Sought for Cybersecurity Research Initiative

Protecting sensitive data and online assets has become a critical priority for businesses of all sizes.

Recognising the importance of cybersecurity excellence, Business News Wales, in partnership with Cardiff Met, has launched an exclusive opportunity for businesses and organisations in Blaenau Gwent to elevate their profile while enhancing their cybersecurity capabilities.

This initiative offers selected companies a fully funded, 20-hour Cybersecurity Awareness course, equipping teams with essential, up-to-date knowledge on cybersecurity practices.

Beyond the training, participating businesses will receive high-value PR exposure through a dedicated interview with the team at Business News Wales, where they can share key insights, learning experiences, and the proactive measures they’re taking to secure their operations.

Featured in a blog series, each company’s journey and challenges will be highlighted as a case study, showcasing their commitment to cybersecurity and the steps they’re taking to protect their business.

This series aims to amplify participating companies' profiles while encouraging others to prioritise cybersecurity, reinforcing their reputation as industry leaders in safeguarding digital assets.

Mark Powney, Managing Director and Business News Wales, commented:

“Peer-to-peer endorsement is a powerful tool for promoting vital agendas and particulary skills-based learning, and we’re excited to see the impact and engagement this campaign will generate.”

Blaenau Gwent businesses interested in taking part in the training and PR opportunity are invited to email features@businessnewswales.com