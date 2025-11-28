‘Black Friday Rush’ into Venture Capital Trusts as Flows Rise 538% After Budget Relief Cut

Wealth Club has reported a surge in demand for Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs), with investment levels rising 538% the day after the Budget compared with the average day in November last year.

Total VCT applications reached £2 million, up sharply from last year’s average of £319,700. It followed the Chancellor's announcement that income tax relief on VCTs will be cut from 30% to 20% from April 2026.

Alex Davies, CEO and Founder of Wealth Club, said: