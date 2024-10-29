Bird’s Eye Film Shows Progress of New Homes on Former RAF Sealand Site

Filmed from the skies, new footage released by Anwyl Homes shows how well work is progressing at a major redevelopment project in Flintshire.

The drone video shows building work underway on phase one at the homebuilder’s Summers Bridge development on the former RAF Sealand site in Deeside, which will eventually feature 183 Anwyl homes over two phases.

It’s two years since Anwyl released its first drone film of the site as the road layout was being laid out – and the new footage shows how work has advanced on the new homes.

To date Anwyl has sold 43 homes at Summers Bridge and 38 of those are build complete and occupied. Several properties currently for sale could be available to move into before Christmas, if buyers act quickly.

Anwyl is helping transform part of The Airfields, the largest strategic development in Flintshire, by building much-needed new homes and creating open space and play areas for residents to enjoy.

Summers Bridge which will eventually see homes, retail and commercial units plus leisure facilities created across 140 acres.

For its part, Anwyl will deliver a mix of two, three and four-bedroom detached, semi-detached and mews style homes to meet strong local demand, including for affordable homes.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:

“Summers Bridge is a development we’re very proud to be a part of and our new homes have been popular with buyers who want to live in this well-connected location. “We’ve had buyers from across North Wales and Chester move here, and look forward to welcoming many more, with several homes due to be ready for their new owners in time for Christmas. “If buyers act now, and reserve a new home before the end of October, they could move in as little as six weeks. We have a panel of recommended solicitors and financial advisors who could help to speed up and streamline their home purchase.”

Among the homes available to move into before December 25, is the four-bedroom detached Ascot. It features a handpicked fitted kitchen and bathroom chosen by Anwyl’s team and comes with flooring throughout. The Ascot, priced from £349,995, is perfect for families with its layout including a large open plan kitchen and dining area, utility and cloakroom plus a spacious separate lounge. Upstairs are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

The four-bedroom Farndon, priced from £319,995, features an open-plan kitchen diner to the rear and spacious lounge to the front. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two of them doubles, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en-suite.

Two three-bedroom Brettons are also nearing completion and can be purchased with the support of Help to Buy Wales. Under the scheme, first time buyers and existing homeowners, can take out an equity loan for up to 20% of the purchase price, interest free for five years. They then only need a 5% deposit plus a mortgage from their lender of choice to cover the remaining 75%.

The semi-detached Brettons are priced from £249,995 – within the £300,000 price cap for Help to Buy Wales.

Anwyl’s thoughtful, forward-thinking approach embeds energy efficiency at the point of construction, with features including high quality loft and wall insulation, energy-efficient boilers, radiators and appliances, low energy lightbulbs and super-efficient glazing. All these measures will ensure home buyers use less energy than if they lived in an older property, helping them to save an average of £2,422 on their energy bills*.

The new homes at Summers Bridge are being built close to the A494 and A55, offering access to the beautiful Welsh coastline and stunning Snowdonia National Park.

Shopping, healthcare and other amenities of the well-established communities of Connah’s Quay and Queensferry are within easy reach, while the city of Chester is just five miles away.

For more information see www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/summers-bridge

* Research from the HBF’s “Watt a save” report: Watt a Save – Energy efficient new homes