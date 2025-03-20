Biggest Barrier to AI Among SMEs is ‘Cultural Not Technical’

The biggest barrier facing SMEs in implementing artificial intelligence is cultural rather than technical.

A roundtable of AI experts, hosted by Tramshed Tech, brought together industry leaders, technologists, and business strategists. It identified organisational culture, data readiness, and ethical governance as the primary challenges preventing Welsh businesses from harnessing AI's transformative potential.

Many organisations struggle with resistance to change and lack the “safe spaces” needed for experimentation with new technologies, the roundtable found.

Tramshed Tech is due to run an AI Enable programme which aims to allow businesses to learn alongside peers facing similar challenges.

“What became abundantly clear is that while many SMEs recognise AI's importance, they lack the structured support needed to implement it effectively,” said Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech. “Our AI Enable programme has been specifically designed to address these barriers, providing Welsh businesses with a comprehensive framework for successful AI adoption.”

Data strategy emerged as another crucial concern, with experts emphasising that AI readiness begins with proper data management.

“Before businesses can effectively leverage AI, they need clarity on what data they have, how it's structured, and what they want to achieve with it,” noted one roundtable participant.

The AI Enable curriculum dedicates significant focus to helping businesses develop robust data strategies as a foundation for AI implementation.

The discussion also explored the ethical dimensions of AI adoption, including data security, privacy concerns, and the phenomenon of “AI hallucinations” – incorrect outputs that can occur when using inappropriate models. The AI Enable programme provides guidance on navigating these complex issues, helping businesses develop appropriate governance frameworks.

“What makes our AI Enable programme distinctive is that it's built around the real-world challenges Welsh businesses face,” said Sophie. “It's not just theoretical – it's a practical pathway to implementing AI in ways that drive genuine business value.”

The three-month AI Enable programme, which focuses on SME leaders with teams of 10-50 employees in the Cardiff Capital Region, offers participants a structured curriculum covering AI fundamentals, implementation strategies, and practical applications. It includes mentorship from industry experts, hands-on workshops, and individualised support.

The fully-funded initiative is backed by UK Government funding, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and the Cardiff Capital Region, reflecting the strategic importance of AI adoption to Wales' economic future.

With limited spots remaining and the application deadline approaching, SME leaders interested in transforming their businesses through AI can apply at www.tramshedtech.co.uk/programmes/ai-enable.