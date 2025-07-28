Big Days Out Campaign Offers TfW Passengers Discounts at Key Visitor Attractions

Rail passengers can use their Transport for Wales tickets to access discounts at tourist attractions across Wales and the borders this summer.

Venues including the Welsh Mining Experience, Chester Zoo, the Vale of Rheidol Railway and the National Football Museum are offering reduced entry for visitors travelling by train. Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottages has also linked up with TfW to offer £50 off full price stays when travelling by train.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales, said:

“Our Big Days Out campaign offers savings at a wide range of attractions including castles, museums, breweries and distilleries and family-friendly destinations such as Plantasia and Chester Zoo.”

The visitor attractions participating in the scheme include:

South and West Wales

The Welsh Mining Experience, Cardiff Food Tours, Cardiff Cyle Tours, Chepstow and Caerphilly Castles, Plantasia, Penderyn Swansea and Kidwelly Castle.

Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottages – £50 off full price stays

North Wales

Conwy Castle, Harlech Castle, Criccieth Castle and Penderyn Llandudno

Mid Wales

Lakeside Boathouse, Vale of Rheidol Railway

Borders and England

Shrewsbury Prison, Chester Zoo, National Football Museum, Beatles Story, Chester Cathedral, Chester Ghost Tours, Ludlow Brewery, Ludlow Castle and Scranchester Tours.

For more information visit Big days out | Transport for Wales