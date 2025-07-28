Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government, focused on creating a sustainable, integrated transport network across Wales and its borders.


TfW manages rail, bus, and active travel services, including the publicly owned Transport for Wales Rail. Key projects like the South Wales Metro and a new fleet of trains are modernising the network to deliver greener, more connected journeys for all.

28 July 2025

Big Days Out Campaign Offers TfW Passengers Discounts at Key Visitor Attractions

TFW train trip

Rail passengers can use their Transport for Wales tickets to access discounts at tourist attractions across Wales and the borders this summer.

Venues including the Welsh Mining Experience, Chester Zoo, the Vale of Rheidol Railway and the National Football Museum are offering reduced entry for visitors travelling by train. Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottages has also linked up with TfW to offer £50 off full price stays when travelling by train.

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at Transport for Wales, said:

“Our Big Days Out campaign offers savings at a wide range of attractions including castles, museums, breweries and distilleries and family-friendly destinations such as Plantasia and Chester Zoo.”

The visitor attractions participating in the scheme include: 

South and West Wales

The Welsh Mining Experience, Cardiff Food Tours, Cardiff Cyle Tours, Chepstow and Caerphilly Castles, Plantasia, Penderyn Swansea and Kidwelly Castle.

Pembrokeshire Coastal Cottages – £50 off full price stays

North Wales

Conwy Castle, Harlech Castle, Criccieth Castle and Penderyn Llandudno

Mid Wales

Lakeside Boathouse, Vale of Rheidol Railway

Borders and England

Shrewsbury Prison, Chester Zoo, National Football Museum, Beatles Story, Chester Cathedral, Chester Ghost Tours, Ludlow Brewery, Ludlow Castle and Scranchester Tours.

For more information visit Big days out | Transport for Wales


