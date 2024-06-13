Biffa Acquires South Wales Waste Specialist

Biffa, the UK leader in sustainable waste management, has completed the acquisition of a South Wales business which specialises in the collection of hazardous and liquid waste.

Hazrem Environmental Limited, based in Tredegar, is a regional market leader with more than 70 customers including blue-chip entities and local authorities, some of which have worked with the company since its inception in 2004.

The transaction was advised on by Dow Schofield Watts’ Corporate Finance team in the South West and Wales. The deal team was led by Koo Aseeley and included Michael Dunn and other members of their rapidly growing Cardiff-based team.

Paul Goddard, Hazrem’s Director, said:

“After over two decades building the business, the time is right to hand over the reins so Hazrem can continue its growth story as part of the Biffa group. Biffa’s operational expertise and capabilities make them an ideal fit for our client base and the team moving forward. I will remain with the business and look forward to continuing to support our clients. My thanks go to Koo Aseeley at DSW who has been instrumental in bringing this transaction to a successful conclusion.”

DSW Partner Koo Aseeley said:

“Paul and Michelle have built a business with an exemplary reputation for customer service, sufficient to attract an acquirer in the shape of Biffa. Interest from a wide cross-section of buyers led to a competitive bidding process. The deal demonstrates DSW’s ability to access M&A decision makers across the UK, and reflects the recovery taking place in the mergers and acquisitions market.”

Gavin Williams, Biffa’s Specialist Services Managing Director, said:

“We’re delighted to be growing our industrial services business with the acquisition of Hazrem Environmental Limited. We’ve gained a complementary fleet of vehicles, including tankers, for the safe and efficient collection and treatment of customers’ industrial waste. The deal aligns with our growth strategy and adds to our growing footprint in the packaged goods and bulk liquid sector in South Wales and South West England, following the acquisition of Total Recycling Solutions (TRS) in the north of England in February 2023.”

Geldards provided legal advice to the shareholders of Hazrem, with its team led by Partner Alex Butler, assisted by solicitor Jamie East and solicitor Georgia Evans provided property advice.