BIC Innovation Launches Podcast Series to Explore SME Growth and Resilience

Innovation and growth consultancy BIC Innovation is launching a new podcast series exploring the challenges and opportunities facing SMEs as they scale.

The series will take a cross-sector view of what it takes to build resilient, adaptable businesses.

The first episode – Resilience in the Food and Drink Sector: Insights from BIC Innovation – will feature specialists from BIC discussing what risk and resilience really mean for manufacturers today, and how innovation can support long-term success.

Future episodes in the series will look at resilience and growth strategies across a wider range of sectors, drawing on BIC’s extensive experience supporting SMEs in food and drink, manufacturing, life sciences, and beyond.

The podcast is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of its specialist podcast production service, and hosted by Carwyn Jones. It will be available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Linda Grant, Managing Director of BIC Innovation, said: