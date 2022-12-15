Bevan Buckland LLP Strengthens Team with a String of Promotions

Leading independent accountancy firm, Bevan Buckland LLP, has promoted six accountants and re-shaped its management team to strategically drive its ambitious growth plans and strengthen its position in the market.

The Swansea-based firm, which also has office locations in Haverfordwest, Pembroke, Carmarthen and Cowbridge, has reorganised its management team as part of a strategic move to drive growth and provide excellent client service. Gus Williams is stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for planning, strategy, projects and practice development. Lisa Coombs is now Chief Administrative Officer and will be responsible for all internal processes and controls. Vanessa Thomas-Parry has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer and will handle all external facing processes, heading up client services. She will also be responsible for HR and recruitment across the business.

Bevan Buckland has a long history of staff development and promoting from within. A total of seven accountants are stepping into senior positions from November as a result of their excellent practice and the valued contribution they have made to the business. Lee Bradley and Michael Jones have been promoted to Partner, Llinos Williams will become a Director while Jonathan Dight, Michael Williams and Andrew Silk are moving up to Senior Executive level.

Gus Williams, CEO of Bevan Buckland LLP, comments:

“Promoting from within is part of our ethos at Bevan Buckland. We are committed to professional development and supporting our team in their career progression. We are thrilled to promote six of our accountants, many of whom have worked with us for several years, into more senior positions. I would like to congratulate them on their achievements and wish them luck in their new roles. “Although the last couple of years have presented many challenges to businesses, Bevan Buckland is in a strong position and we are driving forward with our growth plans as the leading firm in Wales. We are seeing a lot of demand for our specialist Audit and Tax Services.”

In the last year Bevan Buckland has been named as one of the top 30 mid-tier accountancy practices in the UK and one of the top 100 UK accountancy practices by industry bible, Accountancy Age. The Cowbridge team has also recently been named as the financial and professional service business of the year at the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards.

The Firm is currently recruiting for both accountants and business support team roles to help achieve these growth plans and we would encourage interested applicants to get in touch and find out more.

For more information visit www.bevanbuckland.co.uk.