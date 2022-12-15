New Measures to Improve Justice Outcomes in Welsh

All online court services, from applying for divorce to paying a fine, will be available in Welsh, Lord Bellamy confirmed to the Senedd’s Legislation, Justice and Constitution Committee in Cardiff earlier this month.

While many digital services are already available in Welsh, the Government has accepted recommendations from Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd’s report into justice in Wales to ensure all services are accessible for Welsh-speaking users, alongside an English version.

The change will mean that users no longer need to rely on others to translate the vital information they need to use the system.

This comes as a new Inter-Ministerial Group, made up of members from the UK Government and the three devolved Governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, is being established to increase engagement on areas of mutual interest related to justice.

The group will meet quarterly to share knowledge and discuss issues relevant to the whole of the UK, such as post-Covid courts recovery, supporting victims and the Bill of Rights. The first meeting is scheduled to take place early next year.

Justice Minister Lord Bellamy said:

“Everyone should be able to access the justice system which is why our digital services will always provide a Welsh language option. “Collaboration is key to further improving the system and I remain committed to working with the Senedd, and indeed all devolved Governments, to ensure everyone has better access to justice.”

The UK Government is responsible for the justice system in England and Wales while the justice systems of Scotland and Northern Ireland are devolved to the Scottish Parliament and Northern Ireland Assembly respectively.