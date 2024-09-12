Betws y Coed B&B to Start New Life as Hostel with Equity Investment from the Development Bank of Wales

A one-time guest house set in the idyllic surroundings of Eryri National Park will become a hostel aimed at adventurers exploring North Wales, thanks to a £500,000 equity investment from the Development Bank of Wales.

Bryn Llewelyn, a nine-bedroom bed and breakfast near Betws y Coed, Conwy, has been converted into a 38-bed hostel after being acquired by Rowern Wong, an experienced mountaineer and property developer.

After spending many years visiting and exploring North Wales, Rowern was keen to set up a business and a new brand which would offer good, consistent service to others visiting the area at an affordable price. The renovated hostel, named Base Camp Snowdonia, will offer overnight accommodation to visitors.

The renovation was completed with the support of local contractors, and Rowern is keen to ensure all produce offered at Base Camp Snowdonia is locally sourced – from the soap in its bathrooms to the drinks in its bar.

Rowern’s acquisition of the guest house was backed with equity investment from the Development Bank, via the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, with Rowern and fellow investors funding renovation work for the new hostel.

Rowern said:

“I have a strong personal interest in Eryri National Park. I love the outdoors myself, and wanted to deliver modern, comfortable and affordable accommodation so that everyone can enjoy the incredible landscape of north Wales. “Betws has incredible public transport access, both by train and by bus, and we encourage our guests to use these as much as possible. That’s really important in sustainability terms, and allows us – as our name suggests – to provide a base camp for people looking to explore not just the Conwy Valley, but the natural beauty of north Wales more widely.”

He added:

“The support we had from the Development Bank was fantastic. The local expertise and support shown by Scott Hughes was really important to us; his knowledge of the local area and businesses has proved invaluable throughout.”

Scott Hughes, Senior Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: