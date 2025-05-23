Better Systems Can Help Build Stronger Client Relationships

I’ve always believed that being a good mortgage adviser starts with getting to know your client properly. Understanding what they want to achieve, asking the right questions, and showing you genuinely care about the journey they’re on is at the heart of the job. But in a world where time is short and complexity is growing, having the right technology behind you makes all the difference.

At Amber Shield Finance, based in Newport, we support a wide range of customers across the UK, including many blue light workers through our specialist brand, Blue Light Mortgages. Whether we’re helping first-time buyers, home movers or landlords, the aim is always the same: to give sound advice and guide clients through the process in a way that feels reassuring, not overwhelming.

That’s where being part of the Cornerstone Network really comes into its own. The technology available to advisers through Cornerstone has genuinely changed the way I work. It doesn’t replace the human element – far from it – but it does allow us to focus more of our energy on conversations that add value.

Take the Acre platform, for example. I can send out an invitation to new clients who book appointments through our website and, before we’ve even picked up the phone, I’ve already got a good picture of their circumstances. I’ve got access to their credit report, I can see their loan-to-value position, and I can start thinking about which lenders or products might suit them. That means when we do speak, we can skip the paperwork and get straight to what really matters.

In my experience, this helps build better relationships. Some might think that quicker conversations mean you lose that personal rapport, but it’s quite the opposite. Because the system pulls through so much information in advance, I can spend more time talking to clients about their lives – their hopes, their plans, what they’re trying to achieve. That’s where trust is built. And that’s what makes people come back.

Of course, life isn’t always straightforward. I’ve had many clients over the years who’ve come to me with impaired credit or other barriers to borrowing. Some of those journeys have taken months, even years, to reach a point where we’re able to secure a mortgage. That’s why I always try to offer advice and support – even if someone isn’t mortgage-ready now. It’s about taking the long view and knowing that the investment you make in those early conversations will pay off when the time is right.

Having systems that streamline and protect our work is critical to making this model sustainable. The live compliance checks that Cornerstone offers take a huge burden off our shoulders. It gives peace of mind that we’re doing things properly, while also reducing the risk of delays or missed steps. It’s particularly helpful in today’s market, where regulation is only moving in one direction. Knowing that we’re always working within the latest legal frameworks means we can focus on doing what’s right for the client, not worrying about red tape.

Ultimately, the technology is there to support us – not to replace us. The real value of advice is still the relationship between adviser and client. As we head into a period where record numbers of fixed-rate deals are coming to an end, clients will be looking for reassurance and clarity more than ever. Great systems allow us to offer that in a way that’s both efficient and personal.

My advice to other advisers is simple. Embrace the tech, but don’t lose the human connection. Be yourself. Take an interest in your clients. Make the experience enjoyable – especially for first-time buyers who may be feeling nervous. It’s that mix of efficiency and empathy that really sets great advisers apart.