Beddgelert Sustainability Consultancy Wins ‘Small Business of the Year’ Award

Greener Edge Ltd, an Eryri-based sustainability consultancy, has been named the first ever Azets Small Business of the Year by the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce at their Recognition Awards.

As the debut recipient of this new honour, Greener Edge said it was delighted to be recognised for its innovation, outstanding service, and commitment to sustainability across North Wales and West Cheshire.

Founded in 2018 by Managing Director Stu Meades, Greener Edge has developed a reputation with both public and private sector clients for bespoke consultancy around energy efficiency, carbon measurement, and decarbonisation strategy.

“We are proud to receive the inaugural Azets Small Business of the Year Award,” said Stu Meades, Managing Director. “This recognition celebrates the dedication of our whole team and partners across North Wales and Cheshire, and inspires us to keep driving sustainable change for our clients and communities.”

The Azets Small Business of the Year award is open to companies with turnover below £1 million and fewer than 25 employees, and celebrates businesses showing creativity, resilience and growth.

Greener Edge is a rapidly growing business, growing their turnover by 54% of the past 12 months, with the number of staff employed growing by a similar margin during the same period. Working closely with local graduate schemes and universities, they aim to create opportunities for emerging talent, helping keep talented young people in North Wales.