Beauty Clinic Delivers Free Online Advice Sessions to People Suffering Skin Damage

An Award-Winning clinic is offering free support and guidance to people suffering with skin damage during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Endless hand washing is having a detrimental effect on skin and has become an issue for people at home in quarantine.

And self-isolating means many are unable to keep to health and beauty regimes, including grooming, regular facials and clinic visits.

Sara Cheeney, owner of Pure Perfection Clinic in Rossett, near Wrexham and Chester, is helping to combat the problem by posting regular video tutorials and information on social media.

The popular business is also giving free 30-minute consultations on all aspects of skincare and answering questions from anyone concerned about the negative impact a lack of fresh air, sunlight and treatments is having at this unprecedented time.

“Being cooped up at home and unable to take care of your skin is a worry for many of our customers and other people who have been in touch over past weeks,”

said Sara, who was named Aesthetic Nurse of the Year at the Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards last summer.

“Myself and the team are doing free consultations online to try and support those whose skin is becoming drier and more tired-looking because it is not being cared for as before – they are not getting as much access to light or undergoing any health treatments. “The endless hand washing is also leading to sore and dry skin, and while it is vital we continue to do so to stave off the Coronavirus and limit the outbreak, there are creams and techniques you can use to keep them from further damage. “We can still cleanse and use aesthetic products and do exercises and routines to keep our skin healthy, so we are promoting that as much as possible.”

Sara successfully grew Pure Perfection while battling breast cancer and raising two children with husband Chris in Llangollen.

The 38 year-old priorities health above any other aspect of her business, now more than ever given the dramatic and challenging developments of past weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our priorities haven’t changed, the safety of our clients and staff is absolutely paramount, which is why we closed the doors of the clinic until it is safe to open them again,” said Sara. “We may be in lockdown but we’re going to be sticking together through the power of social media and video conferencing. “It’s important we all continue to do that for both our mental and physical health, and even if people want to just pick up the phone for a chat or have a cup of tea and ask for advice over a cup of tea, we’ll be here for you.”

Other services the Pure Perfection team will provide include free postage and packaging of items, regular Q&As, competitions, and information and advice on the best nutrients and health supplements for your skin.

You can also join the Pure Perfection Club, an online community where you can discuss the aforementioned issues: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pureperfectionclub/

