BBC Technology Editor Zoe Kleinman Confirmed as Special Guest at Wales Tech Week

Renowned presenter and BBC Technology Editor Zoe Kleinman has been announced as a headline speaker at Wales Tech Week in October.

Zoe is a leading presenter and journalist, breaking stories on diverse technological advances and making complex topics accessible for a worldwide audience.

Throughout her long BBC career, she has reported across national and international platforms on pivotal issues shaping the tech landscape.

She covered Elon Musk's controversial takeover at Twitter, the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, and the gender bias prevalent in Silicon Valley. She has also explored the most up-to-date technological innovations, for example racing drones in the Nevada desert, taking a ride in a driverless car, spending a night in a robot-filled house, and conquering Mount Everest through virtual reality.

With a “passion for all things tech”, her specialist subjects include innovation, technology trends, digital transformation, and digital disruption, which are key topics for Wales Tech Week.

Avril Lewis, managing director of the international summit organisers Technology Connected, said:

“We’re thrilled Zoe is joining us at Wales Tech Week to share her insights into the fast-moving world of technology. “There have been huge technological advances this year and, as BBC Technology Editor, Zoe is fantastically well-placed to demystify what’s happening in the world and discuss the latest innovative developments and future possibilities.”

Zoe is one of many guest speakers and panellists who are appearing at Wales Tech Week, which takes place at the International Convention Centre in Newport on 16-18 October 2023.

The “hybrid” physical and online summit has been designed to champion Welsh technologies on a global scale – and help public and private sector organisations keep pace with change and prepare for the future. The event will include keynote speakers, expert panels, demo zones, exhibition areas, international online events, Startup Alley, Pitch Platform, business support and networking.

The Wales Tech Week programme, which is continually building, will run across six stages and cover the main themes of Tech for Good, Tech for the Planet and Tech for Tomorrow.

The sessions during the first two days of the event are designed to provide insight, practical advice and real-world case studies addressing many of the challenges faced by industry today.

They will focus on how digital technology presents a unique opportunity for both private and public sector to unlock potential, drive efficiency, and improve performance, paving the way for sustainable progress and societal impact.

Avril added:

“Wales Tech Week provides a unique platform for manufacturers, utility companies, and professional and public services amongst others, to meet first hand with innovative technology providers, creating an opportunity to connect, collaborate and do business. “Essential to empowering innovation, accelerating growth, and fostering sustainable success, the tech ecosystem of academia, investors, and business support will also be on hand.”

On the third day, the summit is hosting the first Talent4Tech event, which is designed to inspire and inform the “tech curious” on how to join the sector, including secondary school pupils, graduates, armed service transitioners, returners and career changers.

Wales Tech Week 2023 is free to attend – for more information about its programme and speakers, you can visit the website at www.WalesTechWeek.com.