Barti Rum Awarded B Corp Status

Barti Rum has announced its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp).

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the achievement demonstrates that Barti Rum meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

B Corp Certification assesses the entirety of a business’ operations and currently covers five main impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous, with companies required to reach a score of 80 points in the B Impact Assessment while providing evidence of responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency. A business must also legally embedded their commitment to purpose as well as profit in their company articles.

Barti Rum is now part of a growing community of over 9,000 businesses globally that have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK is one of the largest and fastest-growing in the world, with over 2,300 companies spanning a range of different industries and sizes. Names include The Guardian, Innocent Drinks, Patagonia, Tony’s Chocolonely, The Big Issue, Finisterre, Elemis, and Sipsmith Gin.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, says:

“We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community — from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that positive impact is possible in any sector. Welcoming Barti Rum is an exciting moment for the company. B Lab UK and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased that Barti Rum is paving the way for a new way of doing things.”

Managing director Fran Barnikel at Barti Rum adds:

“We have always tried to make business choices which feel right in terms of protecting the planet and looking after the people who work with us, supply and buy from us. It would be alien to do otherwise. We aren't perfect, sometimes it doesn't work out how we would have liked, and often when it does, we don't make the most money that way. Don't get me wrong profit is great and obviously integral to running a successful business, but there will always be other equally important things to consider. After all, what's it really all about?