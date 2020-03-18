Barclays to Host 10am Facebook Live Coronavirus Discussion

Barclays Business Banking will host a Facebook Live discussion on Wednesday 18th March 2020 from 10 – 11am. A panel of experts from the bank, the China British Business Council and the Institute of Export and International Trade will help SMEs navigate the challenges and uncertainty generated by COVID-19

Ian Rand, CEO of Barclays Business Banking, said:

“Our network of relationship managers has been reaching out to SMEs across the UK to see if they require additional support during this time, as we do regularly when we see any events which may have an impact on our clients.

“Barclays is ready to help, whether that’s with managing cash-flow or any other support, and we encourage any customer who needs guidance to call us or contact their relationship manager.”