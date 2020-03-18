Search is on for Wales’ Most Ambitious Business Leaders

Ambitious business leaders from across Wales are being invited to put their names forward for a high profile UK award programme.

Private equity investor LDC has launched its 2020 search to uncover Britain’s most ambitious entrepreneurs, inviting business leaders from all over Wales to enter the Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme.

Now in its third year, the programme is run by leading mid-market private equity investor LDC and supported by The Telegraph. It will reveal and celebrate the inspiring leaders behind some of the UK’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.

In addition to recognising the Most Ambitious Business Leader, the programme will also celebrate those business leaders who show a continued commitment to making a difference, and those with bold international growth plans.

Last year, Welsh business leader Robin Modak, chief executive of Genmed, a leading managed service provider in the medical sector, was recognised as one of the Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders, celebrated for his ingenuity, which has helped to shake up procurement in the healthcare sector.

Clint Wilson, former group CEO of ParentPay, the online payment service for schools and families, was named 2019’s Most Ambitious Business Leader, following in the footsteps of Julian Hearn, founder of powdered food brand Huel, who took home the accolade in 2018.

Dewi Hughes, Head of LDC in Wales, said:

It’s an exciting time to be operating in Wales, given the variety, quality, and determination of the management teams we have on our doorstep. It’s important that these people and the businesses they’re running are celebrated, which is why our Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme is the perfect opportunity to explore the success stories that make this country’s business community so great.

Those who make the Top 50 will be featured in The Telegraph later this year, which will be followed by a celebration event in London. Here, an expert panel of judges will announce the UK’s Most Ambitious Business Leader for 2020 – the person who best defines the leadership qualities needed in business today.

To qualify, candidates must be the driving force behind a medium-sized growing business based in the UK. More information on how to enter can be found here: https://bit.ly/2Tw4UGL