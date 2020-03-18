The National Library of Wales Closes to the Public

Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and the wellbeing of readers and visitors, The National Library of Wales building in Aberystwyth will close to the public for an indefinite period.

As part of this decision, all public events on library premises will be postponed or cancelled initially for a period of three months. The library’s wide range of digital resources will be available throughout this period.

The library will continue to be open to staff and contractors. The situation is assessed daily, and arrangements are being put in place to enable staff to work from home.

The library will share details of further developments on social media and on the library website, www.llyfrgell.cymru .