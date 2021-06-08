Barclays Eagle Lab Partnering with Tramshed Tech

Barclays has announced the launch of its latest Eagle Lab in partnership with Tramshed Tech. This partnership continues the Eagle Lab presence in Cardiff which was established in 2017.

The bank anticipates that the partnership will lead to it being able to provide an even greater level of support to entrepreneurs throughout Wales and will expand the proposition’s reach as a result of this exciting new collaboration.

The Barclays Eagle Labs network is the largest incubator network for start-ups and scale-ups in the UK, providing a platform to connect the UK’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Labs are spaces to help entrepreneurs and ambitious businesses of all sizes, to access a broad range of skills to stimulate innovation, promote collaboration and enable skills development across a range of areas.

Barclays now has a network of 25 labs including Cardiff, which are aiding nearly 2,000 entrepreneurs to grow their businesses from the places where they live and work.

Located on Pendyris Street, five minutes from the city’s central station and the multi-billion pound Central Square development, the Eagle Lab facility at Tramshed Tech will include designated workspaces, meeting pods and event spaces for a programme of events throughout 2021, as well as a maker space with equipment including laser cutters, 3D printers and electronics stations, to allow for rapid prototyping and product development.

Niki Haggerty-James, Barclays Eagle Lab Ecosystem Manager for Cardiff, said:

“This partnership demonstrates how important the Welsh scale up and growth sector is to Barclays, and we’re very excited at the prospect of partnering with Tramshed Tech and providing even more opportunities to the start-up and scale-up Ecosystem within Cardiff and throughout Wales.”

Commenting on the planned new partnership between Barclays Eagle Labs & Tramshed Tech Ltd, TTL CEO Louise Harris, said: