Bangor University to Host Live Mock Employment Tribunal

Bangor University to host a live mock employment tribunal to help employers navigate legal challenges.

Pontio, Bangor will be transformed into a courtroom on Wednesday, 26 March at 12.30pm, as Bangor University’s Law Department hosts a live Mock Employment Tribunal – an event open to students and local employers.

For employers, attending an employment tribunal can be a daunting prospect and the consequences of getting it wrong can be costly and often a matter of public interest. Aarons & Partners Solicitors will be aiming to show employers how to have the law on their side, if a case was to rise against them.

The aim of the Mock Employment Tribunal is to familiarise local employers with the tribunal experience. The proceedings will be judged by an experienced employment law judge, with students performing as witnesses and acting out scenarios. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness cross examination and witness a judgment being delivered with reasoning explained.

The case being heard in the courtroom involves discrimination against a woman experiencing menopause. Aarons & Partners Solicitors and Bangor University law students will lead employers through a mock employment tribunal covering claims of constructive unfair dismissal, disability discrimination, failure to make reasonable adjustments, harassment and victimisation.

Tracey Horton, Director of Bangor University Legal Advice Clinic and Senior Lecturer in Law, said:

“We are extremely grateful to Aarons & Partners Solicitors and the Employment Judge for offering this event. It will be a great opportunity for our students to witness advocacy by professionals. The event will also be extremely informative to local employers to see what happens in an employment tribunal and to hear a Judge’s reasoning for his decision.”

Claire Brook, Employment Law Partner from Aarons & Partners Solicitors, said: