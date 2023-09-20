Bangor Amongst the Highest Climbers in the Guardian’s University League Table

Bangor University has been placed 54th among the 122 UK universities included in this year’s Guardian University Guide 2024.

This is a leap of 28 places from last year, making the University the fourth highest climber in the UK.

Six subjects appear among the top ten in the subject tables. These include Accounting & Finance, (5th); Biomedical Sciences, (5th); Midwifery, (6th); Music, (10th); Philosophy, (6th) and Product Design (3rd), with Law just outside the top 10 (1st in Wales and 12th out of the 113 institutions teaching the subject in the UK).

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Edmund Burke said,

“I’m delighted at the rise in our performance, which reflects our ambitions for this University. The Guardian University Guide is very much centred on student experience, and Bangor has much to offer, from our research-inspired education and the quality of our teaching to the wide range of activities that are available to our students.”

Biomedical Sciences, placed 5th of 64 universities teaching this subject, is a programme of the newly established North Wales Medical School which will admit its first medical students next September.

Professor Mike Larvin, Dean of the North Wales Medical School and interim Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Medicine & Health commented,

“This excellent outcome recognises our dedicated team who work across traditional boundaries to prepare excellent graduates who will make great contributions in their future scientific, medical and health careers.”

Bangor University has also just been named Welsh University of the Year in the inaugural Daily Mail University Guide 2024, which placed the University third in Wales and in the top 50 among UK universities.