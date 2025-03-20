Cardiff Business   |

20 March 2025
Cardiff

Banana Tree to Open First Welsh Restaurant in Cardiff

Banana Tree

Southeast Asian kitchen Banana Tree is opening its first restaurant in Wales at St David’s Cardiff.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said:

“Banana Tree is an excellent addition to our variety of restaurants here at St David’s, and the new venue will be an exciting place for guests to dine, offering not just tasty dishes but a truly unique experience.”

Tom Patrick, Marketing Director at Banana Tree, added:

“We invite Cardiff and beyond to come with us as we explore Southeast Asia. We believe life is better with big flavours, and nothing says adventure like a Laksa lunch, a weekend Katsu, or a dash of Vietnamese fish sauce in your dinner.”

The restaurant will open at St David’s Cardiff this summer.



