Bakery’s Rise and Rise Brings Record Sales of £100m and 20 New Jobs

The success of a fast-growing bakery is attracting worldwide interest as it heads for record sales of £100 million.

The Jones Village Bakery in Wrexham is now getting enquiries from potential customers as far afield as Australia, several Asian countries and the United States of America.

Managing director Robin Jones will be sharing the secrets of the rise and rise of the bakery at a meeting of Wrexham Business Professionals on Thursday, September 14.

The group is made up of successful businesses and skilled professionals working together to promote regional prosperity and shine a light on the enterprise and expertise that exists in the region.

The other guest speaker will be the Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies MP.

News of the Jones Village Bakery’s phenomenal growth comes as the family firm prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary next year.

The Jones family bought the company from the Edwards Brothers in 1964, exactly 40 years after it was established. In those days it was based in Park Road in Coedpoeth and employed just five members of staff.

The company now has six bakeries in nearby Minera and on Wrexham Industrial Estate where it employs more than 800 people. An increase in exports is playing a part in fuelling the bakery’s success with a 30% hike in turnover in the current financial year.

According to Managing Director Robin Jones, its reaping the benefit of investing in its new 140,000 sq ft super bakery on Wrexham Industrial Estate.

The bakery is now recruiting 20 more staff for a second shift on its new £2 million pancake production line that was imported from America and was up and running just in time from Shrove Tuesday in February.

Robin Jones said:

“We’ve grown from £69 million to just shy of £100 million this year and we are looking forward to continuing on that growth trajectory. It’s onward and upwards. “We had the foresight to invest in a fantastic set of bakeries with the best equipment on the market, we’ve automated to the hilt and our customers love that. “That means that, in the newer bakeries, we have taken out the heavy manual labour so that our staff can concentrate on high skill, high value tasks. “All this means we we’ve been well placed to cater for the increasing demand for our products. “One of our growth areas is the export market. We are going hit our target of £5 million overseas sales by the year end in September and in the next financial year we’re going to double that. “We’ve had success in mainland Europe and we’ve had a couple of recent contract wins which we’ll launch in the next few months. “We’re now getting enquiries from all over the world, from as far afield as Australia, as well as Asia and the United States. “We can freeze our products and get them anywhere in the world. We have used innovative technology to extend their life so we can sell sourdough bread or pancakes anywhere with a 12 month shelf life if they are frozen. “Our new pancake line which we installed in February is soon to go on double shifts, which will create a further 20 jobs. “The sourdough plant is getting full, our roll plant is choc o bloc so the next step will be to invest in new plant and equipment to increase output. “We also have space to add another 70,000 ft to the Ash Road bakery so watch this space. “It’s all great news for the local economy and Wrexham is flying at the moment. The spotlight on Wrexham has never been brighter and we have to thank our local football club and their owners for sprinkling their Hollywood magic.”

Wrexham Business Professionals committee member Ian Edwards, who will be chairing the event, said:

“We’re delighted that we will be welcoming two such illustrious guest speakers. “We are honoured to be able to welcome the Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies, and Robin Jones from the Jones Village Bakery, who are taking time out of their busy schedules, to attend. “We have long been proud of the achievements of the Jones Village Bakery who are going from strength to strength, flying the flag for Wrexham and for Wales as a whole. “Their latest successes come at an exciting time for Wrexham. Our profile has never been higher thanks to the exploits of local football club and its A-list owners. “It is vital that the city comes together to work in partnership so we can seize the opportunities we have for future growth and prosperity.”

For more information about the meeting go to wrexhambusinessprofessionals.com or by email [email protected] or ring 01978 752500.