Awards by the Dozen for North Wales Homebuilder

A Flintshire homebuilder has won its 12th top award in a row for health and safety.

Anwyl Homes, based in Ewloe, scooped the President’s Award at the annual RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, reserved for companies who have won more than 10 consecutive Gold Awards.

The most recent award was bestowed for Anwyl’s health and safety performance in 2023.

The RoSPA Awards are one of the most prestigious and recognised schemes in the world with almost 2,000 entries every year across 50 countries and a reach of more than seven million employees. The health and safety awards are open to teams and companies from anywhere in the world.

Mathew Harrison, Group HSE director at Anwyl, said;

“This year we have managed to achieve our 12th consecutive Gold RoSPA award. This is a huge achievement and highlights the high standard of health and safety that we set at Anwyl. I’d like to thank all departments for their ongoing commitment and congratulate them on the team effort it takes to retain the prestigious President’s Award.”

Building around 800 new homes a year across 19 live sites, Anwyl’s Homes division has two regional companies: Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, based at St David’s Park, Ewloe, Flintshire, and operating in Cheshire, North Wales, Shropshire and Staffordshire; and Anwyl Homes Lancashire, based at Buckshaw Village, Chorley, and operating in Lancashire and parts of Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire.

The company directly employs around 250 people across its head offices and sites as well as hundreds more subcontractors and suppliers.