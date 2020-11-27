Award-Winning Welsh Beef Jerky Now Being Sold at Selfridges

Award-winning Welsh Beef jerky manufacturer Trailhead Fine Foods has secured an order to supply Selfridges stores in England.

The Selfridges stores in Oxford Street, London and Manchester Trafford began selling the gluten free beef jerky in their delicatessen sections last week.

The jerky, which is normally sold in 40 gram packs with Get Jerky branding, is being displayed in presentation dishes on the deli counters at the two stores.

Selfridges has chosen six of the eight Get Jerky flavours to feature in the stores – Original, BBQ, Spicy Chilli, Hot Smoked Chipotle, Teriyaki and Devil’s Wrath.

The Spicy Chilli and Teriyaki flavours recently received one star Great Taste Awards, recognising “food that delivers fantastic flavour”.

As proud holders of the Royal Warrant for supplying food and household goods to the Queen, Selfridges selects only truly special food and drink products to sell in its stores.

Welshpool-based Trailhead Fine Foods’ handmade, artisan jerky is produced with responsibly sourced PGI Welsh Beef and marinated using secret, unique recipes.

The jerky is high protein, gluten free and low in fat, making it a healthy alternative to sugary and high fat snacks.

Emma Morris, Trailhead Fine Foods’ business development manager, spent eight months working closely with Selfridges to secure the order and is delighted that Get Jerky is now being sold by the famous retailer.

“We are very excited about this fantastic opportunity to supply our premium beef jerky to Selfridges stores in London and Manchester,” she said. “To be included in Selfridges’ prestigious range of food and drink products carries great kudos and recognises the quality of our beef jerky. We are proud to be associated with this famous retailer and look forward to further developing our business relationship.”

Trailhead Fine Foods’ managing director Arwyn Watkins, OBE, added:

“To secure a partnership with Selfridges demonstrates the resilience of the team at Trailhead Fine Foods in the pursuit of delivery excellence.”

Anna Zastapilo, food buyer at Selfridges, said:

“Get Jerky is a great addition to our biltong and jerky range. The products are made with responsibly sourced beef from Wales and, as they are high in protein and low in fat, we expect them to be popular with customers looking for healthy options.”

It’s turning out to be a very successful year for Trailhead Fine Foods and Get Jerky despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the Great Taste Awards success and the Selfridges order, the company has also achieved the nationally recognised SALSA standard for its beef jerky.

Sales have grown by 300 per cent in 2020, with the company’s online shop at https://www.trailheadfinefoods.co.uk especially busy.