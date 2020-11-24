Award-Winning Touring Park in Snowdonia National Park up for Sale

A camping, glamping and touring caravan park located within Snowdonia National Park has been brought to the market with a guide price of £995,000.

Tyn Cornel Camping is set in 12 acres of idyllic countryside, less than half a mile from the National White Water Centre, around four miles from the historic market town of Bala, and within convenient driving distances of the cities of Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

Robert Smithson, senior surveyor at sector specialist Colliers International, said:

“This award-winning site has been independently owned and family operated, and is set within breathtaking rolling countryside whilst being highly accessible by road, and also having excellent internet access via a high-speed fibre outdoor Wi-Fi system. “The park is developed to a very high standard with 4* amenities. It has benefitted from a great deal of capital investment in recent years. This has been recognised by the industry, with the park being ranked Number 1 campsite in Snowdonia on TripAdvisor, as well as receiving a number of other high rankings and awards. “It is a highly successful business with an excellent trading performance, with growth in trading year on year as well as opportunities to grow it further. Holiday parks have been increasingly popular in recent years and this has further increased this year with the outbreak of COVID-19, with people favouring breaks in spacious outdoor settings.”

Tyn Cornel Camping comprises a total of 127 pitches across a touring park, a woodland camping field and a riverside camping field, plus owner’s accommodation in a modern dormer bungalow with two double bedrooms. There is also a reception/shop building, shower blocks, and a 2.5 acre paddock presently used for grazing.

The touring park has 37 spacious touring caravan, motor home and large tent pitches, all with electric hook up. These pitches include two spacious bespoke glamping pods each with a double bed and two single beds, on a prime location on the banks of the River Tryweryn.

The woodland camping field has 30 level grass pitches, including two off-grid glamping tents in a secluded area connected to the camping field. Both are fully furnished with double bed, wood-burning stove, external gas stove, picnic bench, kitchen equipment and fire pit.

The riverside camping field is located at the entrance to Tyn Cornel Camping and has 60 grass pitches, bordered by woodland with direct river access.

Robert Smithson added: