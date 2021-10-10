Award for Newport Care Home That’s Committed to Staff Training

A Newport business that cares for elderly people suffering from dementia has won an award for its commitment to staff training and development.

Claremont Court Care Home, which has 33 apprentices in its workforce of 96, was named Medium Employer of the Year at the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by Cambrian Training Company, one of Wales’ leading apprenticeship providers.

Deb Cottis, training and performance manager at Claremont Court, said:

“I am very proud and honoured to receive this award on behalf of all at Claremont Court Care Home and our partners at Sirus Skills. This award acknowledges the commitment of all staff at Claremont Court who have fully embraced the apprenticeship programme.”

Apprenticeships delivered at the home are Health and Social Care and Management Levels 2 to 5 and Team Leading Level 2. Each apprentice is supported by a workplace mentor, in-house workshops, group learning and one-to-one support when required.

Many staff members joined the company without qualifications but have gone on to complete Health and Social Care Apprenticeships from Levels 2 to 5, with some having progressed to study nursing, medicine and social work degrees. There are examples of staff having progressed to become manager or deputy managers.

“It is very important to us to ensure that we are providing all staff with opportunities to grow and enable them to progress with their career,” said Deb. “Training increases confidence, competence, morale, reduces staff turnover and improves quality of care for our residents, boosting our reputation for having a professional and motivated workforce. “Training is a key factor in creating a successful and safe home environment for our residents who put all their trust in us.”

Thanks to training and safety procedures in place at the home, residents and staff have remained safe throughout the pandemic.

Tina Barry, from Sirius Skills, a training partner of Cambrian Training Company, said:

“I nominated Claremont Court for this award as the company invests heavily in their staff, ensuring they are all given the opportunity to learn and progress within the care sector. Deb really does go over and above.”

Fifteen employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training were shortlisted for the awards.

Winners of each category will have the chance to be put forward for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, which are jointly organised by the National Training Federation for Wales and the Welsh Government.

Katy Godsell, Cambrian Training Company’s marketing manager, congratulated Claremont Court Care Home and all the award winners, emphasising the high calibre of finalists.

“These awards celebrate the achievements of those who have exceeded expectations during their engagement and commitment to their apprenticeship training and skills programmes,” she said. “They have shown a unique approach to apprenticeship training and development and demonstrated initiative and enterprise, innovation and creativity during a challenging past 18 months.”

With offices in Welshpool, Holyhead, Colwyn Bay, Llanelli and Llanelwedd, Cambrian Training Company delivers work-based apprenticeships across Wales.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.