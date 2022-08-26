Avison Young Promotes Two in Cardiff Office

Real estate adviser Avison Young has promoted two within its Cardiff office. Jodie Al-khafaji and Leo Llewellyn both become Chartered Senior Surveyors.

Jodie first started working with Avison Young in 2018, after having graduated from University of Reading with a BSc (Hons) in Real Estate. A qualified Chartered Surveyor and more recently gaining RICS Registered Valuer status, Jodie began her career as part of Avison Young’s commercial Agency team and is now a member of the Valuation team in the firm’s Cardiff office.

Jodie comments,

“Avison Young’s Valuation team has a diverse range of clients, making every day different and exceptionally interesting.”

Joining Jodie in being promoted to Senior Surveyor is Leo Llewellyn. Leo also graduated from University of Reading with a BSc (Hons) in Real Estate and is a qualified Chartered Surveyor. He started with Avison Young in 2021 as a member of the Leisure team, where he specialises in Valuation and Agency services.

Leo says,

“Since joining Avison Young I have inspected and valued a wide range of leisure properties from zoos to sports stadia. The Leisure team has significant experience and expertise, building on Avison Young’s reputation as industry sector leaders.”

Peter Constantine, Principal and Regional Managing Director for Avison Young Cardiff, says: