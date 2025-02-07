Avison Young Appointed as Agent for Historic Llancaiach Fawr Manor

Commercial real estate firm Avison Young has been appointed to bring Llancaiach Fawr Manor, a unique leisure asset in South Wales, to market on behalf of Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Avison Young is marketing the leasehold interest in the Grade I listed manor house and accompany buildings, which includes a visitor centre, reception area, gift shop, exhibition space, café with external seating, and a ground-floor, purpose-built function suite, Mansel Hall.

Set across 12 acres in the heart of the Rhymney Valley in South Wales, Llancaiach Fawr Manor was built in the 16th century and has since been restored to its former glory, with interiors furnished and recreated as the 17th century home of Edward Prichard.

The property is set within secluded and peaceful surroundings, while being in close proximity of local road networks, and is well-equipped to cater for a range of events, including conferences, meetings, weddings, banquets and business exhibitions.

Prior to 2020, several large-scale events would run annually at Llancaiach Fawr Manor, including the Caerphilly Motoring Festival, the Bedwellty Agricultural Show, Hope Rescue Dog Day, antiques fairs and WWII events. In 2023/24, visitor numbers exceeded 61,000 and the site’s current license allows for up to 5,000 visitors at any one time.

The Mansell Hall conference room provides a unique setting for meetings and functions and can accommodate up to 200 delegates, while the conservatory, which benefits from panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, is equipped to host up to 70 delegates. Both spaces can be combined, along with classroom spaces, to accommodate larger events.

In 2013, Caerphilly County Borough Council secured funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to undertake renovations to Llancaiach Fawr Manor, including replacing the roof, installing a platform lift to improve accessibility, and restoring the attic to its 17th century condition.

Llancaiach Fawr Manor closed to the public in December 2024 to enable Caerphilly County Borough Council to explore new options for how the venue operates in the future. The site now presents a rare opportunity to lease a historic leisure asset, with multiple potential income streams and significant scope for further expansion.

Prior to initiating a formal market exercise, the historic attraction has already received high levels of interest from potential third-party operators looking to run the site in a commercial capacity.

Leo Llewellyn, Associate, Leisure at Avison Young UK, said:

“We are very pleased to be supporting Caerphilly County Borough Council to bring this one-of-a-kind property to market. Steeped in history and carefully restored, Llancaiach Fawr Manor is a venue suitable for a range of uses, and we’re certain it will prove popular. “Avison Young has already received interest from prospective operators and we’re looking forward to bringing forward these discussions, while engaging with other interested parties. “We have a strong track record within the leisure sector, particularly in South Wales, and we’re delighted to be supporting Caerphilly County Borough Council to find the perfect operator to secure Llancaiach Fawr Manor’s long-term future.”

Councillor Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, added: