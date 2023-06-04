Are you Seeking a Ghostly Thrill in Pembrokeshire?

Science Beyond the Grave, a paranormal group based in Pembrokeshire will be promoting their ghost hunting events at the Shared Spaces Haverfordwest Pop-Up between the 27th of May to the 3rd of June.

Founded five years ago by Gemma Bradfield and Tracie Gough, Science Beyond the Grave take a scientific approach to their ghost events, merging traditional practices with new technology and equipment. The thrill-seeking tours take place in some of the most iconic houses and castles in Pembrokeshire.

There is a huge element of fun and excitement to the evening ventures, with their ethos to immerse the guests in the paranormal experience. Their next events will be held on St Catherine’s Island, which, as well as holding spectacular views of Tenby, is home to a 13th century chapel and Victorian fort.

We asked Gemma Bradfield on the benefits of trading at the Pop-up shop at Shared Spaces Haverfordwest.

She says:

“We feel the pop-up shop will help our business, sharing information about what we do and what we are about. There will be paranormal equipment to have a go at using, and if anyone is interested in joining one of our events, we will have tickets on sale.”

The pop-up shop in Shared Spaced Haverfordwest is conveniently located in the busy Riverside shopping centre in heart of Haverfordwest. Test trading your products/services in the pop-up is an opportunity to try your business out in the real world and interact with customers, gaining valuable feedback. The short-term tenancy allows for a flexible retail contract as well as affordable pricing.