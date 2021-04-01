A&R Marches the Welsh Coastal Path to Raise Money for Charity

Throughout the month of March staff at a leading Welsh business virtually walked and ran the length of the Welsh Coastline to raise money for Velindre Cancer Centre and Mind UK.

The team at A&R Cleaning and Security Services laced up their trainers and took on the mammoth 827-mile route.

March was certainly an unpredictable month weather wise but that didn’t stop the team cruising past the target and reaching just over 2000-miles.

Which was enough to do the journey twice-over, and have a few miles leftover!

The team have raised £1000 for Velindre Cancer Trust and Mind UK who are two charities that are very close to A&R.

But this challenge was not just about how many miles could be reached, but the positive impact that exercise has on the health and wellbeing of us all.

Which has never been more important during the challenging times we are all currently facing.

Being a close, family-run business Ashley and Rayner Davies, Directors of A&R Cleaning & Security, saw first-hand how the global pandemic gradually began taking its toll on the mental health of their staff.

As a company that prides itself on looking after its workforce, they decided to invest in an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) for all 300+ employees and their immediate families.

The EAP scheme offers employees and their immediate families access to 365-day, round the clock support, therapy, counselling including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy sessions from a team of highly trained CBT professionals.

The scheme can offer support with stress, anxiety, bereavement, financial wellbeing, tenancy, and housing issues and also includes a range of other beneficial support systems for employees and their families

Alongside the EAP scheme, the South Wales based business are now looking ahead to their other charity activities for the rest of 2021 and beyond!