Appointments Boosts Expertise of Wales’ Biggest Business Organisation

FSB has recently made new appointments to its Wales staff team which will bring fresh experience and expertise to Wales’ most influential business organisation.

Dr Llyr ap Gareth will take on the role of Head of Policy whilst Brett John will join the team as Deputy Head of Policy.

Llyr is promoted from Deputy Head of Policy for FSB Wales into the new role, having previously worked for the Community Transport Association where he was employed as Support and Engagement Executive.

Llyr ap Gareth, said:

“It’s a real privilege to take on the responsibility of Head of Policy at FSB Wales at this crucial time for small businesses. “I look forward to working with our great staff and volunteers across Wales in driving the recovery from Covid and putting SMEs at the centre of economic policy in Wales. “It’s been a difficult year for everyone, but for small businesses it has also been a constant threat on livelihoods and economic prospects, as well as families and basic security. At the same time these businesses have shown themselves to be key leaders in their communities; adapting their goods and services to support others during the crisis. It is this spirit that we need to tap into in order to benefit of us all in Wales. “I look forward to being part of helping FSB to set the business agenda for the next Senedd term.”

Brett will join FSB Wales in May from his role as a Policy Manager for the Welsh Government and has previously worked in the Welsh Parliament to promote the work of Members of the Senedd.

Brett John, said:

“I am delighted to be joining the FSB at this critical time for the Welsh economy. The tumultuous experiences of the last year and challenging economic prospects have demonstrated the unparalleled value of the FSB in providing a voice for small and medium sized businesses. These businesses are in a unique position to strengthen economic stability in communities throughout Wales as discussions shift to consider recovery and reconstruction efforts. “I look forward to playing my part in ensuring that those voices are heard clearly to help achieve a Wales that is prosperous, connected and resilient.”

Llyr and Brett join the team at a significant juncture for business in Wales with the economic recovery from Coronavirus being one of the top issues for the Senedd election next month.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said: