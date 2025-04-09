Applications Open for Pembrokeshire Business Growth Grants

A new round of business grant funding has been launched to boost Pembrokeshire enterprises and help them grow and prosper.

UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund grants are now open and invite applications from the county’s entrepreneurs and companies.

Managed by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Business Development Team, the fund aims to foster a successful enterprising and entrepreneurial culture within the local economy.

Business Growth Grants of £1,000 to £32,500, Start Up Grants of £500 to £10,000, and Carbon Reduction Grants of £1,000 to £17,500 are open for applications.

The grants will be a contribution towards a business’ proposed scheme, with the applicant sourcing match funding of a minimum of 50% of the total sum from elsewhere.

Peter Lord, Business Support Team Principle Development Officer, said:

“We have a diverse range of enterprises in the county which we are keen to support. These grants offer a welcome boost to help businesses grow and are part of our ongoing commitment to supporting economic development. “The aim of the grant intervention is to strengthen local entrepreneurial ecosystems and support businesses at all stages of their development to start, sustain, grow, and innovate.”

The Pembrokeshire Business Growth Grant supports local businesses and inward investors to grow, prosper and be sustainable, creating and safeguarding jobs and therefore improving the local economy.

The Business Start Up Fund aims to support the creation of new enterprises, while the Carbon Reduction Fund provides capital support to businesses towards the purchase of renewable energy systems.

A new Micro Grant will launch in June, further details to be announced.

Grants will be open for applications until September 2025 or until the fund is fully allocated.

For more information, and to find out more about business support offered by the team, visit here.