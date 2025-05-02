Applications Open for Arwain DGC Sponsored Nuffield Farming Scholarship

Arwain DGC has announced the sponsorship of a Nuffield Farming Scholarship, offering an opportunity to undertake international research into antimicrobial stewardship.

Applications are open for the ‘2026 Nuffield Farming Arwain DGC Scholarship', which is worth more than £15,000. The deadline for applications is July 31st, 2025, at noon.

Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust is a registered charity that aims to “inspire passion in people and develop their potential to lead positive change in farming and food.” The scholarships were first awarded in 1947, and since then, more than 1,000 scholars from the UK have undertaken travel and studies to advance agriculture.

To further their knowledge and understanding of their chosen study, scholars can travel anywhere in the world for a period of no less than eight weeks. On their return, they will compile a written report along with a five-minute video and present their findings at the Annual Nuffield Farming Conference.

Arwain DGC is a Welsh Government-funded programme dedicated to preventing antibiotic resistance in animals and the environment by supporting farmers and vets through data-driven decisions, innovative technologies, and best practices.

Its goal is to continue to position Wales as a global leader in the fight against AMR, by nurturing collaboration, promoting innovation, and sharing knowledge, to ensure that antibiotics remain effective for animal and human health for future generations.

Dewi Hughes, Arwain DGC Programme Manager, said:

“We're delighted to partner with Nuffield and offer this scholarship opportunity. I encourage anyone with an interest in antimicrobial stewardship and who wants to make a difference to animal and human health to apply for this fantastic opportunity.” “The successful scholar will have the opportunity to travel the world and see first-hand the different approaches taken in different countries to address antimicrobial resistance. “We hope that these invaluable insights could further help Welsh farmers and vets to reduce the need to use antibiotics, and ensure antibiotics keep working for future generations. “We encourage anyone who is interested to contact us or contact Nuffield Farming directly to make an application. Good luck!”

Applicants for the ‘2026 Nuffield Farming Arwain DGC Scholarship' need to study topics related to Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS). Topics could include antibiotic resistance and ways of reducing the risk, strategies that other countries are using or developing to use antibiotics responsibly, or innovation/innovation that avoids the need to use antibiotics in livestock production. Also, the scholar must live and work in Wales to be eligible for funding.

For more information about the ‘2026 Nuffield Farming Arwain DGC Scholarship’, potential applicants can contact Arwain DGC at arwaindgc@mentera.cymru or visit here.

They can also chat with members of the Arwain DGC team who will be present at the forthcoming Royal Welsh Agriculture Society's Spring Festival (Llanelwedd May 17th & 18th) and the NSA Welsh Sheep event in Brecon on May 21st.

Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust also holds regular Zoom drop-in information and Q&A sessions.