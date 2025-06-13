Application Deadline Nears for Energy and Carbon Management Apprenticeship

The deadline is approaching for Welsh employers to apply for a fully funded apprenticeship at Coleg Sir Gâr which aims to upskill teams with the green skills.

The college, which offers the fully funded Level 3 Energy and Carbon Management Apprenticeship as part of their Green Skills Academy, has put out a final call for applications to be made by June 20.

Limited places are available. The college says that high demand from across the region highlights that many businesses recognise the need to upskill their teams with the knowledge that will ensure they comply with the environmental and legal requirements needed to reach their net zero goals.

The brand-new apprenticeship course offers a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, making it suitable for new recruits as well as existing members of staff. Expert training allows apprentices to learn to identify opportunities to lower energy costs and carbon emissions through improved efficiencies.

Designed to minimise time spent away from regular duties, the 18-month part-time course is suitable for employees at all levels and only requires apprentices to spend two days per month training at the Green Skills Academy.

Fully funded spaces available for eligible learners. Anyone over the age of 18, who lives in Wales, and is in employment and not in any other funded full-time course, can register their interest in the apprenticeship.

Jemma Parsons, Head of the Green Skills Academy at Coleg Sir Gâr, said:

“The interest we have received for apprenticeships has shown that many businesses in the region understand the need to upskill their teams with green skills to stay competitive, meet environmental demands, and help protect the environment. “This fully funded apprenticeship offers employers a vital chance to equip staff with the knowledge to cut energy use, reduce costs, and drive sustainability. With limited spaces remaining for flexible, part-time training, now is the time to invest in your workforce and Wales’ greener future.”

The Green Skills Academy training equips employees with the expertise needed to drive energy efficiency and sustainability in the workplace to strengthen their organisation’s commitment to net zero goals and carbon reduction.

The list of major local employers registering their teams for apprenticeship places includes Carmarthenshire County Council, Axium Process Ltd, LBS Builders Merchants and Barcud.

Rhodri Griffiths, Head of Place and Sustainability at Carmarthenshire Country Council, said:

“Carmarthenshire County Council is committed to addressing the climate emergency and reducing our energy consumption. By investing in our employees through the new apprenticeship in Energy and Carbon Management from Coleg Sir Gâr, we are equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a significant impact. “This initiative not only supports our sustainability goals but also empowers our staff to contribute effectively to a lower carbon future. Our commitment to this program reflects our dedication to fostering a sustainable environment and ensuring that our workforce is prepared to meet the challenges of climate change head-on.”

With Wales positioning itself as a leader in energy management over the seven years, the course is specifically designed to help employers gain a competitive-edge by building in-house expertise essential to future-proofing energy management capabilities.

Providing the ability to demonstrate strong sustainability credentials and net zero commitments, the apprenticeship also helps organisations meet the requirements of procurement and supply chain opportunities.

For more information and to express your interest, contact the Green Skills Academy by email at greenskillsacademy@colegsirgar.ac.uk or visit csgcc.ac.uk