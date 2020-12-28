Anwyl Homes on Course for Growth in 2021

Targeting growth of its Cheshire and North Wales region in 2021, Anwyl Homes is forecasting an increase in the number of homes it builds of almost 20%.

Based in, Ewloe, Flintshire, Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, is on target to complete around 474 homes by its year end of September 30, 2021, an uplift of 19% on the 400 homes it completed in its latest financial year.

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:

“We remain optimistic as we end 2020 and enter 2021. I believe we are now safely through the initial period of pent up demand caused by the Covid lockdown and our net reservations per week continue to exceed expectations.

“Across the region we have a strong forward order book and have recently commenced work at two new Cheshire sites. The first in Ellesmere Port, which will go on sale early in the new year, and the second in Holmes Chapel, which we plan to launch towards the middle of the year. We are in the fortunate position of having a number of new sites in prime locations in for planning, which gives us huge optimism for growth through 2021 and beyond.”

The regional business is currently building homes at 11 locations in Cheshire, North Wales, North Staffordshire, and North Shropshire.

Anwyl recently launched a new collection of 224 new homes at The Fairways, in Handforth, neighbouring Styal Golf Course, in one of Cheshire’s most sought after postcode areas.

Phil added:

“We are seeing strong demand for new homes outstrip supply on pretty much all of our sites. At our new development, The Fairways, we initially released 16 homes off-plan. Of these, 14 were reserved even before we had a sales presence or show homes open on site.

Anwyl Homes was named Housebuilder of the Year at the 2020 NW Insider Residential Property Awards, receiving particular recognition for its strong and sustainable growth strategy. Its was also named in the latest Sunday Times PcW Top Track 250 league table, which ranks Britain’s leading mid-market private companies with the biggest sales.

Both achievements came in the year the company celebrated its 90th anniversary.

For more information see www.anwylhomes.co.uk.