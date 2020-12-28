Chambers Wales Bolsters International Team

Chambers Wales has recently bolstered its International Trade team as it works to support its members through the changes set to affect internationally trading business across Wales and the rest of the UK from January 1.

Well respected globally for being the ‘go to’ organisation for trading overseas, Chambers Wales can offer end-to-end supply chain connectivity and is able to curate tailor-made services for both the public and private sector. With access to over 50 offices in the UK, 60 Chambers of Commerce across the world, Chambers Wales can open the doors to new markets for business and has already helped its members export goods to 119 countries across the globe in the past year.

Headed up by Director of International Jo Price, the International team has recently welcomed Keith Moore, International Trade Executive, as well as Lewis Green and Thomas Maher, both Customs Agents. Jo is passionate about all aspects of international trade and has the practical know-how to move goods though any air, land or sea port in the UK.

With the end of the transition period fast approaching and the very real possibility that some 300m extra Customs declarations will be required from January, Chambers Wales’ newly enhanced team is set to offer confidence to businesses that they will continue to trade efficiently, make significant monetary and time savings, as well as mitigating the many risks and delays that come with incorrect completion of such crucial documentation.

As well as international documentation, Chambers Wales also offers a series of accredited international trade training courses, allowing business to fast-track their skill-set and gain the expertise and confidence to successfully move their goods. Chambers Wales has already helped connect many members to new markets and organisations across the world, in a bid to support their growth internationally.

Jo Price, Director of International, Chambers Wales, said:

“We are very pleased to have welcomed three new industry experts to the Chambers Wales team, providing our members with even more opportunities to reach new markets.

“With the ability to connect our members to any market in the world, we are very well placed to help our members grow their businesses globally and have a unique offering in that we are the only member organisation in Wales to offer an end-to-end international trade service. Our international trade training offering is second to none and I have every confidence that we will go on to help our members further cement theirs and Wales’ place on the global map.”

Chambers Wales brings together the best industry expertise and resources from around the world to enable Welsh businesses to grow. Visit: https://chamberswales.com/