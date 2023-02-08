Anwyl Acquires Scenic Llandudno Site with Planning Consent for 49 Homes

North Wales based Anwyl Homes has acquired a 4.4 acre site for almost 50 new homes in Llandudno, many with views out towards the sea and Little Orme.

Located off Nant-y-Gamar Road, the site has planning consent for 49 properties, including 17 affordable homes.

Construction work will begin in late spring and it is estimated the project will support around 150 local jobs*.

Phil Dolan, managing director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:

“This is a really attractive site for new homes and we’ve planned the development to ensure the houses are orientated, where possible, to look out over the Little Orme and the sea. “We’re building a wide range of designs – from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom detached houses, ensuring the development has something for everyone. That includes local wildlife too, as the layout will also feature swales and areas of green open space to encourage biodiversity.”

The private sale homes will be marketed as Parc Bodafon and are due to be released for sale in the summer.

Phil added:

“Housebuilding and the property industries have an important role to play in the economy providing jobs, investment in the community and addressing the housing shortage by increasing the opportunities for people to buy houses. We’re committed to buying sustainable sites in sought-after locations across North Wales and the North West of England to provide much needed new homes.”

Also linked to the planning application, Anwyl will make contributions to the local community totalling over £64,000, including more than £23,000 towards open space provision, circa £13,600 towards education, nearly £10,000 towards local library provision and almost £1,000 towards allotments.

The new homes at Parc Bodafon will benefit from being within easy reach of Llandudno town centre and its retail, entertainment and leisure facilities. Anwyl is already well-known for building desirable developments in coastal towns across North Wales and has homes for sale at Glyn Farm , in Colwyn Bay, and Parc Aberkinsey in Rhyl.

Headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire, Anwyl is a family run business and takes a thoughtful approach to creating its developments, focusing on building communities that include new homes, green spaces, play areas and more. See www.anwylhomes.co.uk for more information.

*A report by Lichfields for the Home Builders Federation in 2018 revealed that the housebuilding industry supported 3.1 jobs for every home built.