The Search for the Nation’s Highest Achieving Business Leaders

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales, in partnership with Cardiff Business School has launched its annual search for the nation’s highest achieving business leaders.

The Director of the Year Awards 2023 seek to reward the successes of directors representing a wide spectrum of businesses, organisations and sectors the length and breadth of Wales.

Applications for this year’s awards are welcomed until Friday 17 March 2023. A shortlist will then be released prior to the awards ceremony which will take place on Friday 12 May at ICC Wales, Newport.

With sponsors including Educ8, Sony Technology Centre, Iterate, Welsh Government, S’Investec, Development Bank of Wales and Tantrwm in the fold, the awards will yet again be a celebration of all things achieved by directors, during what has understandably been another very challenging 12 months for businesses.

This year a new international director category has been added. Nations Manager, Jo Price says “The number of businesses in Wales that are doing great things on the international stage need to be applauded; so this year we decided to add this category in to allow these directors to be recognised.”

IoD Wales chairman Richard Selby said:

“The Director of the Year Awards provide us with the opportunity to celebrate and publicly acknowledge the high standards in leadership and business which we have here in Wales. “2022 has been another unsettled year for business, so it’s even more important than ever to recognise the resilience, commitment and dedication of directors who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. “The team and I are thrilled that this year’s ceremony will take place at ICC Wales once again, and we look forward to welcoming familiar and new faces to the event. “As an organisation, we’re committed to providing the opportunities and networks to develop and upskill our directors here in Wales, and these awards are testament to the hard work of everyone involved.”

The IoD Director of the Year Awards recognise the outstanding achievements and leadership of directors in Wales across 10 categories:

Director of the Year – Non-Executive – sponsorship available

Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by Iterate

Director of the Year – Young – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre

Director of the Year – International – sponsorship available

Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Educ8

Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by Welsh Government

Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsorship available

Director of the Year – Sustainability – sponsored by S’Investec

Director of the Year – Public / Third Sector – sponsored by Tantrwm

Director of the Year – Small to Medium Business – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, said:

“We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business leadership. “Businesses of all kinds have continued to operate under the most challenging of circumstances. Despite these challenges, their leaders have remained focused on supporting their businesses to make significant societal and economic contributions to Wales and the world. A mission that we very much share as the Public Value Business School.”

The Director of The Year Awards are open to both members and non-members, for more information on the awards and how to enter please visit here