Antur Cymru Launches AI Toolkit for Rural Businesses

A new digital toolkit is aiming to support small businesses in rural Wales as AI-driven search reshapes how customers discover local services online.

Developed in Ceredigion by Antur Cymru Enterprise, the SMART Busnes programme is giving Welsh SMEs an early advantage in Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) – the emerging discipline behind appearing inside AI-generated answers.

As artificial intelligence transforms how people find information, SMART Busnes – supported through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – has launched one of Wales’s first practical AEO toolkits.

Spearheaded by Digital Business Advisor Lynne Rees, its new insight framework, known as Agentic AEO, equips rural and micro-businesses with the skills, structures and understanding needed to stay visible in an internet landscape increasingly dominated by instant, AI-written responses rather than traditional search results.

Kevin Harrington, Project Manager for SMART Busnes, said:

“AI search is here to stay, and our Agentic AEO insight series isn’t a tweak – it’s a reset. “It’s about helping Welsh SMEs show up wherever customers search: on Google, on social media, even within AI answers. This work gives our rural businesses the same digital advantage that large brands pay thousands for.”

Traditional SEO is already being overtaken by AI-driven tools such as Google’s Search Generative Experience and ChatGPT. Instead of scrolling through long lists of links, users now receive direct, conversational answers.

For SMEs, this shift creates a big challenge: if their online content is not structured for AI interpretation, they risk slipping beneath the point where customers ever see them.

Agentic AEO focuses on clarity, structure and user intent across a business’s website, social media and Google Business Profile. By presenting information in ways AI tools can easily digest, small firms can significantly boost their visibility and credibility within automated responses.

The SMART Busnes AEO Insight Series includes step-by-step guides on restructuring web pages, examples of best-practice layouts, and exclusive AI prompts.

Antur Cymru CEO Bronwen Raine added: