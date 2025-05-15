Andrew Gibson appointed Regional Managing Director for Cardiff at Avison Young UK

Leading real estate advisory firm Avison Young has announced the appointment of Andrew Gibson as Regional Managing Director for Cardiff.

Andrew joined the firm in August 2021, bringing with him over 15 years of experience in the commercial property sector. Since then, he has led the Development & Capital Markets Agency business in Wales, playing a pivotal role in advising on some of the region’s most significant regeneration and investment projects.

Andrew began his career in valuation advisory in 2005 before moving into commercial agency in 2007, specialising in Development and Capital Markets. He has since built a reputation for delivering strategic, commercially focused advice to both private and public sector clients across South Wales.

He is currently advising major organisations including AVIVA, Premier Inn, and the Senedd Commission. In his role as Commercial Director on the Senedd Commission’s Bay32 project, he is supporting the procurement strategy for a new c.160,000 sq ft office requirement.

In recent years, Andrew has acted for Cardiff Council, Arasam Ltd, Charterhouse Group, and Cowell Group, completing a number of high-profile acquisitions across the region. He also led on three of the five largest Cardiff city centre office deals in the last two years, Wharton Place, Park House and Churchill House.

Stephen Cowperthwaite, Principal & Managing Director, UK Regions at Avison Young UK, said:

“Andrew’s appointment underlines our commitment to the regions. His breadth of experience and deep local market knowledge make him a perfect fit for this leadership role. “His ability to work across the full spectrum of development and capital markets, from large-scale regeneration schemes to targeted investment acquisitions, brings enormous value to our clients and our business.”

Andrew Gibson, Regional Managing Director, Cardiff at Avison Young UK, said:

“I am delighted to take on the role of Regional Managing Director for Avison Young’s Cardiff office. Cardiff is a dynamic and growing city, and I’m excited to lead such a talented team as we continue to deliver strategic, client-focused real estate solutions. “Having operated within the commercial property market within Cardiff for over 20 years, I look forward to building on our strong local presence, continuing to drive sustainable growth, and contributing meaningfully to the success of our clients and the communities we serve across Wales.”

As Regional Managing Director, Andrew will continue to lead and grow the firm’s presence in Wales, with a particular focus on strengthening client relationships and driving strategic growth in Cardiff and beyond.