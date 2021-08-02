An Era of E-commerce

Listed in Britain's top 50 digital agencies for client satisfaction by The Drum – Europe's most widely read marketing website – Box UK has had a finger on the pulse of the ecommerce space for a while.

Business News Wales spoke to recently appointed Head of Ecommerce, Allie Brook, about the current landscape, and how Box UK can support the marketplace both now and in future.

You can catch the full interview with her below.

Speaking about her appointment, Allie said:

“This is a really exciting opportunity both for me personally and for Box UK. One of my core goals is to work with clients to maximise performance of the ecommerce platforms we’ve developed for them.”

A self-described “data geek”, Allie previously worked across a number of roles, including lead business analyst, agile coach and head of support, enabling the company to better understand and respond to client needs and providing one-to-one support for clients. But for her, how is she seeing the current ecommerce landscape, and how important is it for businesses to assess their own online presence?

“There’s a huge amount of statistics out there on how the pandemic has changed people’s buying behaviour. 150 million people have bought online since the start of the pandemic! And 82% of the UK population have bought at least one product online in 2020. Obviously the pandemic has been a real step-change for online.”

She says that there will no doubt be a change as people return to bricks and mortar stalls but the “reality is the pandemic has changed people’s buying behaviour”, citing a report predicting that ecommerce will surpass in-store and high-street shopping by 900% in the coming years.

She reiterated that the pandemic has amplified people’s desire for “convenience and immediacy” and drew reference to the fact that customers want the convenience of same-day delivery in a lot of cases. She referenced how businesses are partnering with on-demand delivery companies to achieve this, highlighting that where particular companies don’t yet have the infrastructure in place, they are collaborating with companies that do.

Box UK has been listed in Britain's top 50 digital agencies for client satisfaction by The Drum, Europe's most widely read marketing website, coming 14th in the 2021 census for overall satisfaction, value for money and quality. The company has also won two gold and two silver international Communicator Awards, which reward excellence and innovation in the communications industry. One gold award was for helping Visit Wales communicate important behavioural messages and promote responsible tourism.