An Emerging Green Industry – Perfect Timing for an Emerging Workforce

Project Delivery Manager at Marine Energy Wales, Tom Hill, talks to Business News Wales about the opportunities for young people within the marine energy sector.

Tom, who was previously marine operations lead at Bombora Wave Power, said:

“It is an exciting time to work in renewable energy. The time has run out for fossil fuels and the Government is really focused on net zero targets.”

He discusses why this is a huge opportunity for young people in Wales and describes how “things are ramping up” in marine energy.

“The first project is estimated to create 1,400 jobs,” says Tom, who grew up in Pembrokeshire and completed a Marine Geography Bsc (Hons) Degree at Cardiff University, before spending seven years working in the nearshore marine survey industry. “Younger people are the future of renewable energy. They have the drive and are eager to learn,” he adds. “They can bring the problem-solving and critical-thinking skills that are a must.”

Tom believes the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee presents a great opportunity for people wanting to diversify in the jobs sector.

The Young Person’s Guarantee provides everyone under the age of 25, living in Wales, with support to gain a place in education or training, and help to get into work or become self-employed.

The Welsh Government is calling for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors across Wales to support the Young Person’s Guarantee by accessing the support available to recruit more young people through wage subsidies, training grants and expert advice from Business Wales.

To find out more about the Young Person’s Guarantee visit https://businesswales.gov.wales/were-in-your-corner

Listen to the full interview with Tom: