‘Ambitious R&D Growth Target Needed in Budget to Drive UK Innovation’

The Chancellor should set a target of 5% annual real-term growth in private research and development (R&D) investment over the next three years in the Autumn Budget 2024, says the National Centre for Universities and Business (NCUB).

To reach this goal, the UK Government must introduce policies that encourage businesses to invest more in R&D, foster innovation and align the UK with global business R&D trends, it says.

Dr Joe Marshall, Chief Executive of NCUB, said: